Metro Detroit average gas prices spike to new record high of $4.71 per gallon

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in metro Detroit and Michigan set another record high after an increase over Memorial Day weekend.

According to AAA Michigan, gas prices are up 12 cents from a week ago in metro Detroit to an average of $4.71 per gallon. That's $1.63 more than this time last year.

In Michigan, AAA reports that gas prices are up three cents to an average of $4.60 per gallon. That's 58 cents higher than this time last month and about $1.55 more than this time last year.

According to AAA, data from the Energy Information Administration found total domestic gas stocks decreased and so did gas demand, which helped minimize price increases ahead of Memorial Day. But, a spike in demand in Michigan happened.

"A spike in demand for the busy Memorial Day weekend helped push Michigan gas prices to a new record high," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "A post holiday decline in demand could have motorists seeing some stability at the pump, but if crude oil prices continue to trade above $105 per barrel then gas prices will likely remain elevated."