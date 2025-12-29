Metro Detroit braces for winter storm with 60 mph wind gusts expected Monday

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Metro Detroit is preparing for a significant winter storm expected to bring dangerous winds, rain and snow starting overnight Sunday into Monday.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for all of Metro Detroit from 12 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday. Wind gusts of nearly 60 mph are possible, creating hazardous conditions and the potential for widespread power outages.

Power outages are likely Monday due to the strong winds knocking down trees and power lines across the region.

Consumers Energy has positioned 500 crews to respond to outages by 10 p.m. Sunday night, according to a company spokesperson.

"We'll be at the ready and dispatch that personnel to where the action is," said Rich Houtteman, Consumers Energy community affairs manager.

DTE Energy also has crews staged across southeast Michigan to address outages as they occur.

Local residents are taking precautions ahead of the storm. Nickquawn Hardy, a Beverly Hills resident, shared his preparation strategy.

"When I know bad weather's coming, I do all the grocery shopping as in today, I get it out the way today so that I am prepared and I can cook everything today… so we're comfortable and locked in," Hardy said.

The storm is expected to bring a mix of precipitation including rain and snow along with the dangerous wind conditions.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.