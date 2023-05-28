Metro Detroit Crossfitters to honor Lt. Michael Murphy for Memorial Day

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ). — Over the years, CrossFit has gained popularity within the fitness community for its high-intensity workouts. But did you know it also plays a big role in supporting members of the military and first responders?

7 Action News reporter Faraz Javed visited St. Clair Shores Crossfit to see how Crossfitters are honoring the fallen heroes this Memorial Day.

Members gathered at 9:30 a.m. Sunday to participate in the popular Memorial Day WOD or workout of the Day, called Murph.

Murph WOD includes the following:



1-mile run

100 pull-ups

200 pushups

300 squats

1-mile run

For Michelle Karpinski, this is her tenth year participating in this grueling workout.

"What is the true meaning behind doing Murph?' asked Javed.

"It is to honor fallen soldiers. Specifically, Michael Murph," said Karpinski.

Navy Lt. Michael Murphy died in Afghanistan in 2005. The owner of the facility, Jason David, says Murphy's selfless leadership and courage saved many lives that day.

"Knowing he would be in the direct line of sniper fire, but they couldn't signal on their phone. So, he went up this ridge and made this call. He was subsequently killed," said David.

Jeffrey Latour is a Marine reservist who has served on active duty. The 30-year-old is tackling the WOD for the first time.

"You are doing the workout with combat boots and a vest," asked Javed.

"Yes, that's correct," said Latour.

"Is that part of the workout or something you are choosing to do?" asked Javed.

"Something I'm choosing to do," said Latour.

Every year, Jason also goes the extra mile. He is one of many CrossFit affiliates that donate to the Lt. Michael Murphy Memorial Scholarship Foundation.

"It's really cool that every year that we donated, we get a personalized letter from Lt. Michael Murphy's father regardless of how much it is," said David.

Historically, the CrossFit community has always supported members of the military and first responders. In fact, Crossfit.com lists thousands of Hero WODs in honor of the fallen soldiers. Jason says contrary to popular belief, CrossFit is for everyone.

"It depends on the individual, but usually, the mental aspects of it are far longer than the physical act of just working out for an hour," said David.

The average time to do Murph is about an hour. Here is a list of CrossFit Boxes across metro Detroit where you can try Murph this Memorial Day.



CrossFit in The D in Downtown Detroit

CrossFit DownRiver in Allen Park

New Species CrossFit in Royal Oak

Crossfit Novi in Novi

Stay Strong CrossFit in Troy

Five Lakes CrossFit in Farmington Hills

If you would like to donate to the Lt. Michael Murphy Memorial Scholarship Foundation, click here.