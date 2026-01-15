Metro Detroit digs out from 6+ inches of snow as cleanup crews work around the clock

FARMINGTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Metro Detroit residents woke up Thursday morning to snow blanketing their neighborhoods after a winter storm swept through the region overnight.

The unexpected snowfall caught many residents off guard, including John Woodson of Farmington, who was shoveling his mother's driveway when I spoke with him.

"I had no idea this was coming. Usually because I have two houses to take care of, I salt beforehand. No idea, just woke up and I've been at this since this morning," Woodson said.

Some areas in metro Detroit had 6 inches of snow fall.

Woodson noted the persistent challenge of Michigan winters.

"After 45 years I've lived here and it gets colder every year even though it's the same temperature. I don't know what it is," Woodson said.

In Birmingham, resident Tim Christensen also found himself caught off guard when it came to the winter weather.

"Roads this morning were pretty bad, pretty much snow covered. Traffic was going slow," Christensen said. It was Michigan in January."

The Road Commission for Oakland County has deployed crews throughout the day to address the snow-covered roads. Craig Bryson from the commission said teams are working around the clock to clear the streets.

"We're going to be doing everything to clean up during the day and into the night, potentially around the clock tonight," Bryson said.

The cleanup effort will continue for several days, especially with more snow expected Friday. Bryson explained the commission's priority system for snow removal.

"It's a long cleanup process, but we will be focusing on the main roads first. Once we get the main road all cleared, we start to focus on the side streets and subdivisions streets, but it may be a couple days before we start getting into the subdivisions," Bryson said.

Bryson urged residents to be patient with plow truck drivers and to drive slowly if they must travel during the ongoing cleanup efforts.

Commerce Township resident James Boerner summed up the unpredictable nature of Michigan winter weather.

"You never know what you're going to get," Boerner said.

