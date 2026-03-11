Metro Detroit drivers dealing with heavy rain, slippery roads with morning storms

(WXYZ) — Overnight, drivers dealt with inclement weather throughout Southeast Michigan. Many drivers said there was heavy rain and flooding on the highways.

The strong storms produced heavy downpours, some flooding, and lots of vivid lightning. There were also various times when it was difficult to see while we drove down the highway.

Metro Detroit drivers dealing with heavy rain, flooding on highways with morning storms

We asked drivers on the road overnight what they experienced as they drove through that strong line of storms that blew through the metro area.

“It’s really rainy, really a lot of thunder, a lot of lightning," said trucker Quan Barnett, a Detroit native. "I mean, but as long as you drive safe and watch where you’re going and make sure that everybody’s safe around you, you’ve got nothing to worry about.”

“I mean lightning. But, I think that’s cool. Nature’s cool when it gets to…Mother Nature get to acting up just like that. Right, right! Get to acting up just like that," said Detroiter Sherman Yarbrough. "And, it’s just, you know, it’s amazing to watch it. So, I don’t know. I really don’t…I used to drive trucks, man. I've been across the country. So, I really don’t take it…I understand what it takes to just drive and do what you’re supposed to do on the road.”

From our vantage point, these storms have packed quite the punch. Our best advice is to take your time and drive carefully on the roads.