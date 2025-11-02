DETROIT (WXYZ) — Metro Detroit families who depend on SNAP benefits are turning to food banks and pantries as government assistance remains uncertain during the ongoing federal government shutdown.

Diamonique Wright, a Detroit mother of four who works part time and receives Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, knows the daily struggle of making ends meet.

Watch Tiarra Braddock's video report below:

Metro Detroit families turn to food banks as SNAP benefits remain in limbo during shutdown

"You just have to make it work and day by day, minute by minute, hour by hour, you just have to do what you have to do," Wright said.

For Wright and her family, SNAP benefits provide essential support that extends far beyond just food assistance.

"It is a plus for me being a mom of four and it does goes a long way. It truly goes a long way… it gives my children the food that they need, it gives me a peace of mind at the end of the night knowing that they do have food to eat," Wright said.

WXYZ Diamonique Wright

Wright is among more than 1.4 million Michiganders who rely on SNAP each month for food assistance. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees SNAP, stated in a memo that no benefits will be issued on Nov. 1.

The impact extends beyond individual families, affecting entire communities and support networks.

"For a lot of people who don't understand it, saying it doesn't really hurt them, it may not hurt you, but you have to think about your family members that it does hurt, grandparents, aunts, uncles," Wright said.

Adrian Lewis, CEO of Forgotten Harvest, reports seeing increased demand across their 200 food pantries. The organization has experienced a combined 15% increase in demand.

WXYZ

"Inflation has definitely driven that demand for quite some time. When you compound that with removing SNAP benefits, of course that's going to be as much as double, I believe," Lewis said.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that $4.5 million will be going to the Food Bank Council of Michigan, helping organizations like Forgotten Harvest.

As the political stalemate continues in Washington D.C., Wright has a direct message for lawmakers.

"Just make a decision, people are out here really suffering, you know, hungry," Wright said.

