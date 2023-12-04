Metro Detroit gas prices are up 4 cents this week

MICHIGAN (WXYZ) — The average Michigan gas prices are up 4 cents from last week, according to AAA. The average price for regular unleaded in Michigan is now $3.20 per gallon — 19 cents less than a month ago and 26 cents less than a year ago. The average cost to fill up a 15-gallon gasoline truck is $48 — a $30 decrease from June 2022 when prices were the highest.

"After several weeks of steady decline, Michigan motorists are now seeing slightly higher prices at the pump," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If gas demand remains low, it could help limit further pump price increases.

When compared to last week, the average daily gas price in Michigan decreased slightly. $3.20 per gallon is the current average gas price in metro Detroit which is approximately 2 cents less than last week’s average and 10 cents less than a year ago.