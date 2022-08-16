Metro Detroit has had below-average precipitation in 6 of 8 months this year

(WXYZ) — Rainfall at metro Detroit has been well below average this year, according to 7 First Alert Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes. In all, only two months have had rain that was above average so far.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, parts of Wayne, Washtenaw and Monroe counties are in the "abnormally dry" category, and that includes the area where Detroit Metro Airport is located. That's where the rainfall monitoring happens.

There are also areas in the thumb and bay area that are in a "moderate drought," and other areas in the state that are "abnormally dry."

Below are the average monthly precipitation totals, according to the National Weather Service. Below are the actual totals we have gotten so far this year with the average in parenthesis.

PRECIPITATION



JAN FEB MAR APR MAY JUN JUL AUG SEP OCT NOV DEC DETROIT 2.23" 2.08" 2.43" 3.26" 3.72" 3.26" 3.51" 3.26" 3.22" 2.53" 2.57" 2.25"

January – .52" (2.23")

February – 2.61" (2.08")

March – 2.18" (2.43")

April – 2.75" (3.26")

May – 3.81" (3.72")

June – 2.35" (3.26")

July – 1.86" (3.51")

August (so far) – 1.07" (3.26")