BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A metro Detroit martial artist will soon take center stage to compete for a World Championship in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

David Garmo, owner of Assembly Jiu-Jitsu in Bloomfield Hills, said he's been on an 18-year journey to reach this competition. He said on July 31st, he will be in Las Vegas to take part in a UFC BJJ contest as a co-main event.

Hear from David Garmo in the video player below:

Metro Detroit martial artist set to compete for World Championship in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

The fight is for the inaugural Light Heavyweight Championship of the World. There will be five, five-minute rounds, and the opportunity is one he hopes will inspire many others to pursue the sport.

“It’s an important skill to have. All walks of life. Men. Women. Older or younger people," Garbo told me. “They are very happy for me and to be a part of this thing we are building together. To have our gym represented internationally in front of millions of people. Really excited about it.”

David said as a 35-year-old competitor, this has been a life-long pursuit, and allowed him to travel the world. His competition will be aired live on YouTube, for free, Thursday at 8 p.m.