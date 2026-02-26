Metro Detroit mom donates more than 100 yarn octopi to help NICU babies

(WXYZ) — A metro Detroit mom donated more than 100 crocheted yarn octopi to babies in the neonatal intensive care units at two hospitals on Thursday in an effort to keep them safe.

Joelle Haley, whose son was cared for at Children’s Hospital of Michigan NICU at DMC Hutzel Women’s Hospital, says she learned from a nurse how octopus amigurumis can help babies grasp the tentacles of the yarn creatures instead of the NICU tubes and wires.

Joelle said she then posted a callout on Facebook, encouraging others in her hometown to do the same, and volunteers jumped on board.

"Over 100 people have helped and donated, and the last time I counted, there were 175 total donated. There are more on the way, and I have more at my home that I need to wash and sterilize still," said Haley.

On February 26, thanks to her efforts, she was able to donate the crocheted octopi to Children’s Hospital of Michigan NICU at DMC Hutzel Women’s Hospital and Children’s Hospital of Michigan’s NICU.

“In the NICU, our babies are surrounded by advanced technology and highly specialized care — but healing also happens in the smallest, most human ways,” said Dr. Jorge Lua, Medical Director of the Children’s Hospital of Michigan NICU at DMC Hutzel Women’s Hospital, in a statement. “These tiny crocheted octopi represents time, compassion and hope, and they are beautiful reminders that our community is wrapping our families in love during some of their most vulnerable moments. We are deeply grateful for this extraordinary generosity.”