Metro Detroit Muslim & Jewish leaders react to Iran's attack on Israel

Metro Detroit Jewish and Muslim communities are responding to the weekend attacks by Iran on Israel.

We spoke to the director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Ann Arbor and an Imam from the Islamic House of Wisdom in Dearborn Heights about their concerns of increasing violence.

While talking to the leaders, their viewpoint of who is in the wrong in the Middle East is very different, however, there is common ground in what it seems everyone is hoping for, which is some way to find peace.

"Well over the last few days, the Jewish community, we're so worried," Rabbi Asher Lopatin said.

Lopatin tells us he and his Jewish community were trying to enjoy the Sabbath on Saturday when they began to hear rumors of something dangerous happening in israel.

"i have a son there, people have family in Israel and Jews all over the world feel this connection to Israel," he said.

Now, he says his community is filled with worry, saying these attacks to him demonstrate the vulnerability of Israel and the Jewish people.

Imam Mohammad Ali Elahi tells us his Muslim community is worried as well, but they believe that Israel has been attacking Iran for years and the U.S. hasn't responded

"But then when iran decided to respond to the tragic attack on its embassy in Syria, we see so much condemnation from politicians here," he said.

Both Elahi and Lopatin said amid these additional rising tensions, they're first hoping for a ceasefire in Gaza.

"I hope that everybody knows right now that war is not in anybody's interest," Elahi said.

Lopatin citing that Hamas rejected Israel's latest ceasefire offer, and eEahi saying Israel's attacks in Gaza and against Iran have gone too far.

We're concerned for frankly the end of Gaza war and hopefully Hamas' control, terrorist control over that incredible wonderful population of 2 million people," Lopatin said.

"They are still talking about retaliation against Iran. I hope that doesn't happen. Then it's tit for tat. then it's going to be a huge mess. we already have a huge mess in the Middle East and we don't need this to continue," Elahi added.

Both community leaders also tell our team that they are keeping a close watch on the position being taken by the White House as well as the international community.