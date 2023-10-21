Metro Detroit nonprofit organization hosts trunk-or-treat event for refugee families

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Halloween came a little early for local refugee families who attended a trunk-or-treat event hosted by the organization United Community Family Services.

UCFS in Troy has helped refugee families get acclimated to the U.S. since the 1960s. The organization was previously known as the Chaldean American Ladies of Charity.

On Friday, the organization’s parking lot was taken over by kids in costumes as they grabbed candy and partied with their families.

“My kids are happy. You have a lot of fun in here,” Girges Atalla saod.

Atalla brought his wife and kids to UCFS’ Halloween event. Atalla’s family came to the U.S. from Egypt eight years ago. He says UCFS helped his family when they first got to the states and continued to help them throughout the years.

“You got good people in there, I believe,” Atalla said.

For some families, this event is a great way to connect with new people.

“We like gather together and we see each other, even the kids — they’re all around, you know,” Ameerah Habeeb said.

UCFS President Kristin Olmedo says many of the families they help appreciate the trunk-or-treat event.

“It is so important for our families that we create a fun-family atmosphere, so that when they go to their schools and their schools are doing trick-or-treating, they understand really what’s going on — not only for the children but parents as well,” Olmedo said.

Olmedo added that her organization also supports refugee families in other ways.

“We have a food pantry, we have elderly services, after-school tutoring for our kids,” Olmedo said. “And we have citizenship classes, so we’ll help everyone if they’d like to become a citizen of the United States when they qualify.”

The next big event UCFS will be hosting will hosting for families will be around Christmas time.

