Metro Detroit Planet Fitness locations extends free club access for factory workers

Until further notice, free club access will be in effect from midnight on Fridays through the close of business on Sundays.
Posted at 2:00 PM, Oct 05, 2023
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Metro Detroit Planet Fitness locations have extended free club access for any factory worker beginning at midnight on Fridays through close of business Sundays until further notice.

The offer, Planet Fitness says is in response to current labor strikes and the stress and anxiety workers may be experiencing.

“Our communities have supported us from the very beginning,” said Bryan Rief, Planet Fitness franchisee and CEO of EPIC Fitness Group. “Current events are causing stress and anxiety for neighbors that need our support right now. What we can offer is a brief escape for exercise, which has been proven to reduce anxiety, depression, and negative moods.”

To take advantage of the offer, visit a metro Detroit Planet Fitness location with your government-issued identification and employee identification. Also participating are Planet Fitness locations in Sarnia, Chatham and Windsor, Ontario.

EPIC Fitness Group and Impact Fitness own and operate more than 50 metro Detroit Planet Fitness locations.

