Metro Detroit police departments issue safety warning for Facebook Marketplace meet-ups

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in metro Detroit are issuing a new warning when using Facebook Marketplace to buy or sell items.

Over the last few days alone, police have responded to two separate incidents. One ended in a man being shot while trying to buy a PlayStation 5.

"He was like, 'I've been shot. Can you please help?'" said Kay, a handywoman.

This past Saturday around 9:30 p.m., a 37-year-old man from Dearborn Heights was shot twice on the 7300 block of Greenview near Warren Avenue on Detroit's west side. The person on the phone is Kay, a handywoman who saw the victim after the shooting.

"He opened up his door and was like he was hanging out, and he was holding his stomach, and he said he was shot and said he was going to die," said Kay.

After being rushed to the hospital in a critical condition, the victim's family told us he is out of danger. They also confirmed that the victim and the victim's brother came to the area to purchase a PlayStation 5, a deal that was agreed on Facebook Marketplace.

According to Detroit police, multiple suspects approached the victim. And one of them shot the victim while he was in his car. The investigation is ongoing and so far, no arrests have been made.

Meanwhile a day earlier, the Bloomfield Township Police Department responded to a similar incident at a Costco parking lot. A Facebook Marketplace deal, this time a 14K gold bracelet for $800. But when both parties met in person, the buyer handed the seller $5 and napkins in an envelope. And before the seller realized, the buyer took off with the bracelet.

"If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is," said Chief Issa Shahin with the Dearborn Police Department.

That's the old tried and true saying that Shahin believes still holds. But the chief's department has also launching an initiative for such transactions to be conducted in a safe environment.

"Outside the police station in the parking lot, you're going to see a green sign that will read 'Meet Spot.' This means a safe meet-up spot for people to come here and conduct online transactions. I want to highlight that we have cameras all over this parking lot, meaning all cars entering here will have their license plates captured."

But for the best location, Shahin recommends inside the station.

"If there are questions about the bills or checks used, we are happy to answer those questions. And we will go a step further: if someone is not comfortable coming to the lobby to complete a transaction, that should be a red flag for you," said Shahin.

In fact, on safetradespots.com, you can find at least 20 metro Detroit police departments offering designated safe meet-up spots.

Dearborn Police Department's safe meet-up spots will officially be unveiled in less than two weeks and will be open 24/7 for the public.