Metro Detroit rivers & ponds stocked with nearly 3,000 adult trout

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said it stocked nearly 3,000 adult trout in several areas of Southeast Michigan.

According to the DNR, approximately 2,800 trout were restocked in the Huron River – specifically the Proud Lake Recreation Area in Oakland County – and Spring Mill Pond in the Island Lake Recreation Area in Livingston County.

The trout are retired broodstock from Michigan's state fish hatcheries.

The breakdown is below:



Huron River, downstream of the Proud Lake Dam, stocked with 1,370 brown trout and 1,400 rainbow trout, ranging in size from 13 inches to 19 inches

Spring Mill Pond stocked with 450 brown trout and 200 rainbow trout

400 yearly rainbow trout stocked in the Huron River

100 yearly rainbow trout in the Spring Mill Pond

The DNR is reminding anglers of special regulations for those targeting the trout. They are:

Huron River at Proud Lake Recreation Area is closed to fishing Oct. 1 through March 31. April 1-29, anglers are limited to flies only, catch-and-release fishing, with the exception that children under 12 may keep one trout sized between 8 inches and 12 inches.

Spring Mill Pond at Island Lake Recreation Area is closed to fishing March 15-31. April 1-29, anglers are limited to artificial lures only, catch-and-release fishing.

On both bodies of water, beginning April 30, all baits are allowed and anglers may keep up to five trout over 8 inches, but only three over 15 inches.

Finally, the Clinton River was stocked with 640 adult brown trout ranging from 13 incches to 17 inches at Riverside Park in Auburn Hills.