Metro Detroit schools brace themselves for high temperatures

(WXYZ) — As temperatures near 97 degrees today, Detroit schools are working to avoid the heat.

About 60% of buildings its buildings don't have air conditioning so all schools in the Detroit Public Community School District will be let out three hours early.

Dearborn schools have a similar problem and have canceled school altogether.

"When there's no ac it feels like hell," Dearborn Fordson student Emaad Awazem said.

On a hot day in metro Detroit, students at Dearborn Fordson High School have a hard time concentrating.

"Some people just sit there and you see them sweating and stuff and they have to go use the bathroom to wipe off their face or get a drink of water, it gets in the way of things," student Mohamad Aliaoun said.

Fordson High was built nearly 100 years ago which is about 50 years before air conditioning was commonplace in American homes.

And as the weather warms up and summer programs expand administrators say investments into ACs is a must.

"My hope would be at some point there might be a bond for either building replacement or upgrades," Dearborn Public Schools superintendent Dr. Glenn Maleyko said.

Today's heat index is expected to screech past 100 degrees. Doctors say peak heat hours will be between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. and if not careful, heat can really hurt a person. That's why Ascension Providence Hospital is preparing.

"The treatment is actually pretty straightforward, you know, resuscitate, hydrate, treat any underlying illness. Support them, cool them down," Dr. Steve MacGraw said.

Dr. MacGraw says don't be afraid of the heat, just use some common sense.

"The greatest cure for heat exhaustion is air conditioning, but you can prepare yourself to not even need it if you are monitoring yourself, drinking extra fluids. You know it's simple, but even wearing a white hat or using an umbrella to protect yourself from a sunlight," he said.

Parent Jacob Poliskey says he has a plan to stay cool and still have some fun.

"Yeah, playing with the kids outside with the hose and some toys, that keeps us cool," he said.

Whatever way you choose to stay cool, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is also urging people to watch out for any heat-related symptoms.

Those include:



Heavy sweating

Muscle cramps

Weakness

Dizziness

Headache

Nausea

Fainting

