CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Heavy rain hit parts of metro Detroit Wednesday evening, bringing flash flooding to the region for a second time this week.

Flood waters impacted Washtenaw, Wayne and Oakland counties. Flash flood warnings were issued for parts of those areas.

Metro Detroit sees flooding after heavy rain falls across area

The heavy rainfall has caused flooding roads ahead of the morning commute. Our morning crews saw several cars stuck on Inkster Road under I-94, with the underpass being underwater. As of 6:30 a.m., police are now blocking the road in both directions.



Cars stuck in water with multiple roads flooded in Wayne County

Several of inches of rain fell within an hour alone.

“I’ve never seen my backyard as flooded as it has been,” Scott McMahon of Canton said.

McMahon says the flash flooding caused a mess in his neighborhood.

“My power went out. I had to get the generator out and running, and I was stepping in standing water just in my back patio,” he said.

Web extra: Canton streets flood after heavy rainfall

He and other residents stopped at the gas station for gas to power their generators.

“Sump pump is out because the power is out, so we’ve been bailing water for almost two hours, trying to make sure our basement doesn’t flood,” Canton resident Andrew Hagen said.

It was a hectic night for some drivers as many drove through water that was inches deep. Some couldn't get across.

Amy Palarchio Flooding in Canton, Michigan on July 30, 2025.

Residents say several cars were stranded in flood water.

“I’ve seen flooding before, but not quite to this extent. I mean, there’s a puddle all across that street and a puddle across Cherry Hill, but nothing quite to this scale,” Hagen said.

More rain is expected overnight and early Thursday morning.

On Monday, several communities in Southeast Michigan experienced flooding including at Detroit Metro Airport, where nearby roads closed and flights were delayed.

