Metro Detroit ski & snowboard resorts open for 2025-26; here's what to know

(WXYZ) — The cold weather and snow in metro Detroit to start December has led to the opening of all four ski and snowboard resorts in metro Detroit.

According to the websites for each resort, all are open and ready for skiers and snowboarders. Check out the details below for each resort for the week starting Dec. 8. (Hours are subject to change in the coming weeks and months)

Pine Knob Ski & Snowboard Resort - 7778 Sashabaw Rd. in Clarkston



Monday & Tuesday - 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday & Thursday - 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 12 - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 13 - 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 14 - 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Alpine Valley - 6775 Highland Rd. in White Lake



Monday through Friday - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday - 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday - 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Mt. Brighton - 4141 Bauer Rd. in Brighton



Monday, Dec. 8 through Thursday, Dec. 11 - 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 12 - 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 13 - 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 14 - 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mt. Holly - 13536 Dixie Highway in Holly

