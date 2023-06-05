Metro Detroit stylists struggle as more people cut back on luxury spending

With some people cutting back on luxury spending, services like hair and nails may be pushed to the side, and that's affecting salons and the beauty business.

For Lydia Marshall, hair has always been a hobby, but with time and the help of her five sisters, she is mastering her craft.

She owns Styles by Lyd, and has been cutting, coloring and curling hair for nine years.

"It's literally a blank canvas and you can create as much art as you want to," she said.

However, for the first time in her career, she fears her passion may be sidelined.

"This past year has been very difficult. It's a lot slower than normal," she said.

Marshall said her bookings have been cut nearly in half, with clients going longer in between appointments, getting fewer services, or canceling altogether.

“I've definitely had people that started coming once a week, or once every other week, and now they come every month or month and a half," Sanika Harris, the owner of The Polished Parlour in Troy, said.

The Polished Parlour specializes in natural manis and pedis, but in order to stay afloat, Harris has added acrylic, waxing and her services to her roster.

According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, Americans are cutting back spending on nearly everything aside from essentials like gas, food and housing. But, cutting back doesn't mean cutting out, with people finding alternative ways to get their beauty fix.

Stacy Wells, the owner of L'esprit Academy in Royal Oak, said they have noticed bookings filling up quicker than ever.

"The services are similar to what I could get in a professional environment, yet at a fraction of the cost," Wells said.

Still, some seasoned stylists are feeling that slump, with Marshall weighing her options.

"I'm actually going back to school for business administration with a minor in childhood development just to see what else life has to offer," she said.