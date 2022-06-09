Metro Detroit summer food programs for children

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic and the resulting inflation and economic instability are being felt by nearly all American's. For parents, the rapid increase of the cost of living as summer break approaches can have a negative impact on the millions of children in the United States who face hunger and poverty and rely on daily school meals.

Below is a list of food pantries, school districts and organizations who are working to fill the hunger gap in metro Detroit this summer by providing meals for children. If you have any additional resources you'd like to add, please email news@wxyz.com .

Detroit Public Schools Community District to offer hot breakfast and lunch to all students in grades K-12 at no charge.

Grab and Go meals, M/Th from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at the following location.



Central High School, 2425 Tuxedo St. Detroit, MI 48206

Mumford High School, 17525 Wyoming Ave. Detroit, MI 48221

Fisher Magnet Upper Academy, 15491 Maddelein St. Detroit, MI 48205

Earhart Elementary/Middle School, 1000 Scotten St. Detroit, MI 48209

*Menus can be accessed here.

Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency (WMCAA) has announced the sponsorship of the Summer Food Service Program for children 18 years of age and under or people up to age 26 who are enrolled in an educational program for the mentally or physically disabled that is recognized by a State or local public educational agency. The meals will be provided without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex, or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

The following list includes all WMCAA Summer Food Service Program locations:

Bethel Baptist Church, East 5715 Holcomb Ave, Detroit, MI 48213

6/13 to 8/5, M to F

Breakfast: 9:00 am to 10:30 AM

Lunch: 11:30 am to 12:30 pm

Brightmoor Artisans Collective, 22735 Fenkell St Detroit, MI 48223

6/13 to 9/2, M/T/W/TH/SA

Lunch Time: 01:30 pm to 02:00 pm

Afternoon Snack: 03:00 pm to 03:30 pm

Brilliant Detroit ‐ Brightmoor, 15509 Heyden, Detroit MI 48223

6/22 to 8/24, Wednesday’s

Lunch: 12:00 pm to12:45 pm

Brilliant Detroit Cody Rouge, 7425 Fielding, Detroit MI 48228

6/22 to 8/24, Wednesday’s

Lunch: 11:00 am to 11:45 am

Brilliant Detroit Osborn,13800 Eastburn St, Detroit, MI 48205

6/21 to 8/23, Tuesday’s

Lunch: 12:00 pm to 12:45 pm

Brilliant Detroit Southwest, 5675 Larkins, Detroit MI, 48210

6/23 to 8/25, Thursdays

Lunch: 11:00 am to 11:45 am

Brilliant Detroit Springwells, 9104 Rathbone, Detroit, MI 48209

6/23 to 8/25, Thursday’s

Lunch: 12:00 pm to 12:45 pm

Community Christian Fellowship, 8131 E. Outer Drive, Detroit, MI 48213

7/5 to 8/12, M to F

Breakfast: 7:55 am to 9:05 am

Lunch: 11:55 am to 1:05 pm

Developing KIDS,13660 Stansbury Ave, Detroit, MI 48227

7/6 to 8/10, M/W

Breakfast: 9:00 am to 9:30 am

Lunch: 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm

Downtown Boxing Gym, 6445 E. Vernor Highway, Detroit, MI 48207

7/11 to 8/19, M to F

Breakfast: 10:00 am to 11:30 am

Lunch: 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Gethsemane Missionary, 29066 Eton Street, Westland, MI 48186

7/11 to 8/5, M to F

Breakfast: 9:00 am to 10:00 am

Lunch: 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm

Inner City Youth Group,19510 W. Chicago, Detroit, MI 48228

7/5 to 8/19, M to F

Breakfast: 7:55 am to 9:05 am

Lunch: 11:55 am to 1:05 pm

Math Corps, 656 W. Kirby, Detroit, MI 48202

7/5 to 8/11, M to Th

Breakfast: 8:30 am to 9:25 am

Mission: City, 20405 Schoolcraft, Detroit, MI 48223

7/11 to 8/10, M o W

Breakfast: 9:00 am to 10:00 am

Lunch: 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm

Samuel B. Ware Community Center, 29124 Eton, Westland, MI 48186

6/27 to 8/12, M to F

Breakfast: 8:30 am to 9:30 AM

Lunch: 11:00 am to 12:00 pm

Third New Hope, 12850 Plymouth, Detroit, MI 48227

6/27 to 8/18, M to Th

Breakfast: 9:00 am to 9:45 am

Lunch: 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm

Wayne Metro Inkster, 29150 Carlysle St, Inkster, MI 48141

6/21 to 8/26, M/T/Th/F

Breakfast: 8:30 am to 9:30 am

Lunch: 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm

USDA Meals for Kids

Birney K8, 27225 Evergreen Rd Southfield, MI 48076

6/27 to 8/4, M to Th

Breakfast: 7:15 am to 8:30 am

Lunch: 10:45 am to 12:30 pm

Botsford Elementary,19515 Lathers St Livonia, MI 48152

6/13 to 8/19, M to F

Breakfast: 8:30 am to 8:45 am

Lunch: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Laurus Academy, 24590 Lahser Rd Southfield, MI 48033

7/5 to 7/28, M to Th

Breakfast: 7:30 am to 8:30 am

Lunch: 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm

Pembroke Academy, 19940 Mansfield St Detroit, MI 48235

7/5 to 7/21, M to Th

Breakfast: 7:30 am to 8:30 am

Lunch: 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm

Redford Township District Library, 25320 W 6 Mile Rd Redford, MI 48240

6/13 to 08/5, M to F

Lunch: 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm

Roosevelt Elementary, 2610 Pinecrest, Ferndale, MI 48220

6/27 to 8/4

Breakfast: 8:45 am to 9:30 am

Lunch: 11:15 am to 12:15 am

No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty. No Kid Hungry has a plan to make sure those children are fed, both during this crisis and in the recovery to follow. Through a combination of emergency grants, strategic assistance, advocacy and awareness, No Kid Hungry is helping kids, families and communities get the resources they need.

Text FOOD to 304-304 for a list of available resources in your area.

