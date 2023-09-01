Metro Detroit UAW workers prepare for Labor Day ahead of potential strike

(WXYZ) — Labor Day brings a unique change for nearly 150,000 auto workers who are still in negotiations with the Big 3 automakers.

The workers, like Standford Martin, tell us they have a lot on their mind ahead of the Labor Day holiday.

Martin has been with Chrysler, now Stellantis, for 22 1/2 years. We met up with him on a trip to the grocery store in Detroit.

He and thousands of workers building Ram pickups on Mound Rd. are still waiting for the outcome of union negotiations with automakers. The contract is set to expire on Sept. 14.

“It’s not going to be the same. Everything is not going to be the way it was. We can’t be status quo. We need some changes made," Martin said. “I’ve got four that graduated, one to go. My youngest is a freshman in high school and another is now married.”

Rising cost is just one reason he said he's fully supporting the process to push for pay raises, eliminating tiers, better health coverage, and a 32-hour work week.

“I started with Chrysler even when they went through bankruptcy, because a lot of people left. I was preparing to leave too but something said just hold on," he said.

At a recent practice picket held on Detroit's east side where the three-row Jeep Grand Cherokee is built, UAW President Shawn Fain made a stop.

“Pensions aren’t a bad thing. They aren’t a thing of the past. Everyone should have a pension," Fain said.

“What are your feelings about Labor Day with all this going on?" I asked.

"I’m excited. There’s never been as much energy around the Labor movement as there we’ve seen you know," Fain said. “We can get there, but the company has got to get serious.”

“We don’t want to strike. In order to get what we want we are willing to strike," one worker told us.

Workers acknowledge the stress that comes with the lengthy process. All three automakers have issued statements in support of working to reach a deal before the strike deadline.

“What do you hope Labor Day brings this year?" I asked.

“If we can come to a fair agreement with the company and union," one worker said.

As a Detroiter, Standford said the Big 3 have done well in the past decade and hopes their success continues. At the same time, he hopes this Labor Day brings a new contract that celebrates the workforce around the country.

“That they all come to an agreement on this contract. Like I said I don’t think nobody wants to strike," he said. “We just want what’s fair. We aren’t trying to dominate the company or anything like that.”

Auto workers tell us solidarity is more important now than ever, as they hope to see a fair deal reached for both sides.