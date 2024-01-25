Metro Detroit Weather: A Dense Fog Advisory until 11 am

A Dense Fog Advisory until 11 am this morning.

Today: Lots of clouds with rain showers expected toward evening. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds: ENE 5 mph.

Tonight: Fog returns but should be better than previous mornings. Lows in the low to mid 30s, but almost all areas should stay above freezing. Winds: Light

Friday: Rain chance early and then a cloudy day with highs around 40°. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

The Weekend: Staying above freezing over the weekend with temps near 40°. Sunday brings a chance of snow but the bulk of the system appears to stay south of metro Detroit. We'll keep an eye on it.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

