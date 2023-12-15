Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Rain is likely Saturday night and Sunday

Rain Sat. night and Sunday
Posted at 5:30 AM, Dec 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-15 23:29:34-05

Mild temperatures into the weekend with cloudier skies. Rain showers move in Saturday night and continue into Sunday.

A strong cold front Sunday night will bring in colder air and the chance of a few showers of snow possible Monday. Temperatures will be chillier with highs in the upper 30s.

High pressure will rebuild Tuesday, bringing quiet weather for the rest of the week with temperatures hold near average and near 40°.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy Lows in the low 30s. Winds: SSE 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Cloudy with rain showers. There will be more in the morning than the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: S 5-10 mph

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

