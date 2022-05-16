Metro Detroit woman gets book she wrote as a 5-year-old published

(WXYZ) — In a classroom in Sterling Heights, Kate Mazur of Michigan learned the fundamentals of the English language.

"I remember taking all those little letter tabs and spelling out the words," Mazur said.

Thanks to an overactive imagination, she excelled in creative writing.

"It says Bobo was a turkey who lived in the forest," she said.

Mazur crafted this story at just 5 years old.

It's a tale of a brave turkey who searches the forest for berries on Thanksgiving day.

He's captured by pilgrims but makes it out thanks to the help of his friends.

"And then Bobo got to his house and his friends had a party—the end," Mazur said.

She admits her memory of the story was far more detailed than what she had written down.

"I decided I needed to make Bobo what I really wanted him to be but didn't know how to express when I was young. And then my husband said why don't you send it to a couple publishers and see what happens," she said.

And just like that Mazur became a published author. One of the first things she did was call Messmore Elementary School.

Principle of the school Dr. Renee Feima says it was a no-brainer to invite Mazur back.

"I could see that her coming here would inspire the students to see themselves in her," Feima said.

The students were so inspired they colored in their own Bobo the turkeys and hung them on a bulletin.

When 7 Action New visited the school, some students shared what they took away from the story.

"The theme of the book is when things are scary you find good friends and they will always help you along the way," one student said.

Mazur says her creativity and curiosity were fostered at Messmore Elementary School.

She hoped coming back and sharing the book would encourage students to follow their dreams.

"It just means the world," Mazur said.