Metro Detroit won't have a sunset after 8 p.m. until April

(WXYZ) — Tuesday marked the last day with a sunset after 8 p.m. in metro Detroit for nearly the next seven months.

Starting Wednesday, Sept. 6, the sunsets will all be before 8 p.m. until the beginning of April.

The next time the sun is expected to set after 8 p.m. will be on April 3 when it's scheduled to set at 8 p.m. on the dot.

We'll lose about three minutes of daylight each day over the next month, with the sunset scheduled two minutes earlier every day. By Sept. 30, sunset is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

We turn our clocks back as Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday, Nov. 5.

Below are the sunset times for the end of each month through the year.

