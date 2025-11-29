CENTER LINE, Mich. (WXYZ) — This weekend's snowy forecast is prompting metro Detroiters to get prepared for the wintry weather. Estimates call for about 4 to 7 inches of snow across the region, the most so far this season.

7 News Detroit stopped by Great Lakes Ace Hardware in Center Line. The first thing you'll see when you walk in is snow supplies. Employees worked to keep the shelves stocked and organized.

Metro Detroiters, road commissions preparing for first heavy snowfall

“We’ve had customers nonstop that we’ve been helping out all day today,” Janice Barton said.

As you can imagine, she said they're selling lots of shovels, ice melt and snowblowers.

“I meant to take care of this (snow blower purchase) a couple of weeks ago when I would have been ahead of the curve, but then I did hear about tomorrow’s snow," Ian Fraser said. "I figured I better do it now as opposed to waiting til I was here with everybody else tomorrow."

Judith Rice said she found she needed a replacement part for her blower after doing her seasonal check.

“Make sure the battery was charged, the fuel filter was good, the oil’s been changed. We’re ready for Michigan winter," she said.

Road commissions across the region are ready as well. 7 News Detroit reached out to Macomb, Oakland, Wayne and Washtenaw counties, all of whom are keeping an eye on the forecast and preparing to respond to a storm that Victor Keaton doesn't take for granted as he recalls the blizzard of 1967.

“They said we were going to get 2 to 3 inches of snow, but the weather pattern changed. It went through Chicago and it dropped the temperatures down into Detroit," he explained. “We must have got 12 inches. My dad couldn’t go to work."

He said he doesn't take the forecast for granted.

"No. I just think it’s maybe a little bit understated," Keaton said.

His sister purchased a snow and ice scraper that extends. One of the many metro Detroiters who are on the ball, preparing to help themselves and each other.

“We’ve got a really nice community around here and try and help some of the elderly. We’ve got some disabled people... being a veteran, that’s what I do. That’s what we do," Rice said.