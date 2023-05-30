Metro Detroiters say they are concerned about the rise in wrong-way drivers

(WXYZ) — Since April 22 of this year, metro Detroit has seen a total of six wrong-way drivers resulting in six deaths.

The crashes happened on the Lodge, I-696, US 23, and on Southfield Freeway. That's where the latest incident took place yesterday morning just after Ford Road.

The wrong way driver in that crash died. Two other people were taken to the hospital and one is in critical condition.

Wrong way drivers are now becoming a big concern for many drivers in metro Detroit.

7 Action News viewers like Eastla Smith took to Facebook about concerns.

"This is happening far too much on Michigan freeways and highways and it's not even summer yet," the Facebook post read.

"How do you end up going the wrong way on the freeway? especially with the concrete barriers," another viewer added.

The first incident happened on April 22 on the Lodge Freeway. The second, on April 23 on Southfield Freeway. The third was on May 5 on I-696. The fourth, on May 6 on I-696. The fifth was on May 23 on US-23and the sixth on May 29 on Southfield Freeway.

Michigan State Police say these crashes are preventable as drivers are not paying attention to the warning and safety signs posted on the freeways costing lives and injuries that victims then have to live with for life.

"Lights coming towards you. I wouldn't know what to do with that," one driver said. "That could be very scary."

"I'd swerve, but that could cause more of an issue," another driver said.

State police say some of these wrong-way crashes are the result of drunk and distracted driving. Lawmakers hope to crack down on distracted driving in the next few weeks.