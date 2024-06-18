Metro Detroiters try to stay hydrated as heat wave hits Michigan

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Officials are warning about the dangers in the excessive heat that is blanketing metro Detroit over the next several days.

According to the National Weather Service, extreme heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says these deaths are rising in recent years, claiming more than 2,000 lives in 2023.

VIDEO: DTE encourages homeowners to reduce energy use amid heat wave

For some people, staying inside with the air conditioner all day isn’t and option. There are precautions you can take to keep you and your kids safe.

On a baseball diamond in Southfield, the game was on Monday night. A Catholic men's league softball game between St. Aidan's of Livonia and Holy Family of Novi.

“Just a bunch of old timers that can’t give it up,” Holy Family player Mark Mergener said with a smile.

Mergener says he's played ball for 60 years and has played in the league for 20 years. Monday's game was also a game against the heat.

“Ninety-plus and humid? Yeah, this is as good or bad as it gets, however you want to call it,” Mergener said.

St. Aidan's player Richie Hay is a tow truck driver by day. He's been working extra hard when the heat turns up.

“Long and busy," Hay said of Monday. "Lot of cars overheating because of the heat and stuff like that.”

Hay is like many workers across metro Detroit who will be working outdoors in the heat all week long. That experience gives them some expertise.

“How do you stay cool? What kind of tips do you have? What do you do?" I asked.

"Air conditioner and water — that’s all you can do," Hay said. "Today I'm about 100 ounces of water in.”

While Hay may be an expert on the ball field, we asked an expert in the field of medicine how much water, people should really be drinking in this heat.

“It really depends on how you’re feeling," said Dr. Melissa Heinen DO, MPH. "The signs of dehydration and heat exhaustion would be feeling dizzy, feeling nauseated, feeling more tired than you should at that time of day, are really signs you need to take a break and hydrate.”

Heinen is the division head of pediatrics for Trinity Health IHA Medical Group. She says once it hits 90 degrees, it only takes 15 minutes for your body to heat up. She worries most about kids playing sports and being active outside.

"When we’re seeing a weather forecast like this, I really get concerned about, first and foremost, kids who are practicing,” Heinen said. "For children, their body water weight is much less than adults. And so they don't sweat as well and their metabolism is very high, so their dehydration is much quicker than an adult could be.”



That’s why she says it’s important to be well hydrated before starting outdoor activities. She also suggests more frequent breaks and adjusting to earlier practice times when it's less hot outside.



VIDEO: Heat stroke vs. heat exhaustion: Safety tips as high temperatures hit metro Detroit

But with proper caution, care and hydration, the game between St. Aidan and Holy Family continued on.

“I’d actually rather play in this than 45 degree weather, which we played in in early May," Mergener said. "So, I’ll take this.”

Heinen says water is a great drink to stay hydrated, but electrolyte sports drinks are another good option.