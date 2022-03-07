Metro Detroit's average gas price hits $4 per gallon, highest in nearly a decade

(WXYZ) — The average price for gas in metro Detroit is now $4.00 per gallon, a massive spike over the past week that is being seen across the country.

According to the latest information from AAA Michigan, gas prices in the metro Detroit area increased about 46 cents more than this time last week and $1.26 more than this time last year.

In Michigan, prices are now at $3.97 per gallon, which is 42 cents more than this time last week, 60 cents more than this time last month and $1.25 more than this time last year.

AAA reports that it now costs an average of $59 to fill a 15-gallon tank, an increase of about $8 when prices were their highest last November.

According to AAA, crude oil prices increased by $7.19 to a price of $110.60 on Wednesday, which is the highest settlement price since May 2011. The crude price continues to surge amid the war in Ukraine, which is bringing uncertainty to the market.

AAA said that the International Energy Agency coordinated a release of 60 million bbl of crude oil from 31 different countries' strategic reserves.

The market soared through the week with WTI crude oil prices rising to $115.68 bbl on Friday.

"Rising crude oil prices sent Michigan pump prices soaring to the highest prices since June of 2013," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "Pump prices will likely continue to rise as crude prices continue to climb."