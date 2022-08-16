Metro Police taking extra precautions to ensure safety during Woodward Dream Cruise

(WXYZ) — The Woodward Dream Cruise is just days away and the classic cars are already starting to make their way to Woodward.

But with hundreds of thousands of people attending the Woodward Dream Cruise law enforcement from different communities are coming together to make sure safety is a top priority.

"We don't take lightly. It does weigh heavy on our minds whenever you have upwards of a million people come to your county," Ferndale Police Chief Dennis Emmi said.

One thing law enforcement is doing along the Dream Cruise route is setting a size limit for the cars.

No commercial vehicles, vehicles heavier than 10,000 pounds, or trailers will be allowed in.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard says recent events like the Highland Park, Illinois shooting where 6 people were killed and 30 others were injured, has made his department ready for anything and everything.

"That was a game changer for law enforcement. I can tell you that my colleagues and I, we have discussed that scenario and we are doing everything we can to prepare for it," he said.

Not only will they have officers uniformed and undercover on the ground, they will also have eyes in the sky.

"That overwatch program will not only be crewed aircraft but other kinds of aircraft and we are focused on trying to imagine threats to our community and getting in front of it but that's the challenge, trying to imagine the unimaginable," Bouchard said.