Metroparks seeking public feedback for 3 proposed improvement projects

(WXYZ) — Huron-Clinton Metroparks is seeking public input for three new projects that they are aiming to get state grants for.
The Huron-Clinton Metropolitan Authority is submitting the three projects to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Recreation Grants program, and they are looking to improve the parks' impact on the community.
The proposed projects are:
Delhi Metropark outside of Ann Arbor
The park is home to 52 acres of mature oak trees and grassy lawns. The proposed project would improve accessibility along the Huron River in several ways including:
- Expansion of sandy take-out area
- New accessible floating kayak launch/take-out with solar edge lights
- Livery facility accessibility improvements
- New accessible vault toilet
- Three accessible picnic tables and a bench with easy access to the adjacent trails
- Two dog waste stations
- Relocation of water spigot for accessible use
- Improved concrete walkway to Huron River
- Native trees and vegetated bioswale
- East Delhi accessible parking lot improvements
The second proposed project is at Lake St. Clair Metropark in Harrison Township. The improvements include:
- Boardwalk renovation and improvements
- Adding paved walkways to connect picnic areas to main boardwalk
- Adding multiple accessible picnic tables and grills to existing shelter and picnic areas
- Removing stairs and concrete ramps that don’t currently meet ADA standards
- Adding accessible rec mat over the sand and into the water to allow greater accessibility at the beach
- Relocating existing amenities such as trash cans and pet waste stations to accessible areas
- Addition of native plantings, site furnishings, an accessible viewing scope and interpretive signs
Finally, the third project is for Stony Creek Metropark in Oakland and Macomb counties. It would include:
- Replacement of three bridges
- Replacement of the existing dock with shoreline viewing platform
- Accessible push button doors at the Nature Center main entrance
- Relocation of benches to accessible areas
- Various landscaping features including new native plantings and accessible prairie development
- Modification to existing trail for accessible slopes and cross-slopes
There are three Zoom meetings where the projects will be discussed and feedback can be given. People can also view the projects on the Metroparks website.
- Thursday, February 17 from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
- Thursday, February 17 from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Saturday, February 19 from 11 a.m. – Noon