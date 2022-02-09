Metroparks seeking public feedback for 3 proposed improvement projects

(WXYZ) — Huron-Clinton Metroparks is seeking public input for three new projects that they are aiming to get state grants for.

The Huron-Clinton Metropolitan Authority is submitting the three projects to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Recreation Grants program, and they are looking to improve the parks' impact on the community.

The proposed projects are:

Delhi Metropark outside of Ann Arbor

The park is home to 52 acres of mature oak trees and grassy lawns. The proposed project would improve accessibility along the Huron River in several ways including:

Expansion of sandy take-out area

New accessible floating kayak launch/take-out with solar edge lights

Livery facility accessibility improvements

New accessible vault toilet

Three accessible picnic tables and a bench with easy access to the adjacent trails

Two dog waste stations

Relocation of water spigot for accessible use

Improved concrete walkway to Huron River

Native trees and vegetated bioswale

East Delhi accessible parking lot improvements

The second proposed project is at Lake St. Clair Metropark in Harrison Township. The improvements include:

Boardwalk renovation and improvements

Adding paved walkways to connect picnic areas to main boardwalk

Adding multiple accessible picnic tables and grills to existing shelter and picnic areas

Removing stairs and concrete ramps that don’t currently meet ADA standards

Adding accessible rec mat over the sand and into the water to allow greater accessibility at the beach

Relocating existing amenities such as trash cans and pet waste stations to accessible areas

Addition of native plantings, site furnishings, an accessible viewing scope and interpretive signs

Finally, the third project is for Stony Creek Metropark in Oakland and Macomb counties. It would include:

Replacement of three bridges

Replacement of the existing dock with shoreline viewing platform

Accessible push button doors at the Nature Center main entrance

Relocation of benches to accessible areas

Various landscaping features including new native plantings and accessible prairie development

Modification to existing trail for accessible slopes and cross-slopes

There are three Zoom meetings where the projects will be discussed and feedback can be given. People can also view the projects on the Metroparks website.