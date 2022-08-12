Watch Now
News

Metroparks to finish out the summer with 'Movies in the Parks'

Create the Ideal Environment For Outdoor Game Day Gatherings
Business Wire
Create the Ideal Environment For Outdoor Game Day Gatherings
Create the Ideal Environment For Outdoor Game Day Gatherings
Screen-Shot-2019-07-08-at-11.52.25-AM-e1562611089857-500x333.png
Posted at 3:26 PM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 15:26:16-04

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and find a comfy spot to watch movies at Kensington, Willow and Stoney Creek Metroparks for "Movies in the Parks".

Parking opens at 6 p.m. and the movie will begin at dusk.

All movies are free! Metroparks daily or annual passes are required to enter the park.

In the event of inclement weather, the event will be canceled. Cancellations will be posted on social media and the website. Movies will not be rescheduled.

Upcoming movie dates and locations:

  • Saturday, August 13 – "Encanto" at Willow Metropark
  • Friday, August 19 – "Spiderman: No Way Home" at Kensington Metropark
  • Saturday, August 20 – "Encanto" at Stony Creek Metropark
  • Saturday, August 27 – "Space Jam, A New Legacy" at Willow Metropark
  • Saturday, September 3 – "Jungle Cruise" at Stony Creek Metropark
  • Saturday, September 17 – "Spiderman: No Way Home" at Stony Creek Metropark

More about information about "Movies in the Park" available here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website