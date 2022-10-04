Mexican artist gives voice to hispanic community through murals

(WXYZ) — Public art decorates the cityscape in southwest Detroit. In the corner of many murals, you'll find 'Corpus Art'.

The founder is a Mexican immigrant who now uses the city as his canvas.

"You can see the people, like all the action. But you can see the buildings also that you recognize," Elton Monroy Duran said.

It's impossible for Duran to pick his favorite mural in the city. He's already created 19 in southwest Detroit alone.

Each piece is a paragraph, telling the story of people in his community.

"It is a very complex piece of art," he said. Just like his painting inside the Plaza Del Norte.

Before Bagley Street was split in two by 1-75 in the 1950s, it was considered the heart of the community.

"They use to gather here and celebrate," he said. "And that's something that people were telling me they were missing so I wanted to kind of bring it back."

Duran says when he first moved to the city in 2015. People told him they didn't feel educated enough to understand art.

"I was like no, I'm going to create something that you understand. That you feel connected to right away."

Elena Marcuzzi feels that every time she walks past this painting on a local community center.

She danced here and knew right way that this illustration was on traditional Mexican folk dance.

"Does it make you feel seen," 7 Action News reporter Kiara Hay asked. "Yes most definitely," she said. "It's cool to see something that's so kind of a niche in this area in America, come to life on the side of this mural."

Each mural reflects what's inside, like the colorful mural representing the vibrant imported treasure from Xociaces Gift Shop.

"So really it highlights local small businesses but also gives you a sense of the community."

Elton says it is his calling to continue to share the stories of southwest Detroit.

"I'm supposed to use art to communicate a message of love and a message of understanding," he said.