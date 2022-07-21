Watch Now
Mexican icon Frida Kahlo to be subject of new stage musical

Matt Dunham/AP
FILE - A staff member poses for photographs with the Mexican painter Frida Kahlo's 1949 self-portrait "Diego y yo", Diego and I, at Sotheby's auction house in London, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. The Mexican icon, whose art is as immediate and unsentimental as her own fight with adversity, will be the subject of an upcoming musical with music by Mexican composer Jaime Lozano and lyrics by the Obie Award-winning playwright Neena Beber, The Associated Press has learned, Thursday, July 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
NEW YORK (AP) — Painters have long been the subject of stage shows — think Mark Rothko, Seurat, Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat and Lucian Freud.

Next up is Frida Kahlo.

The Associated Press has learned that the Mexican icon, whose art is as immediate and unsentimental as her own fight with adversity, will be the subject of an upcoming musical.

The music is by Mexican composer Jaime Lozano, and the lyrics are by Obie Award-winning playwright Neena Beber.

"Frida, The Musical" will follow Kahlo's journey from Mexico City to Paris and New York, and back home to the house of her birth.

A workshop is planned for 2023. Kahlo painted more than 150 paintings, mostly depicting herself and events from her life.

