Mexican icon Frida Kahlo to be subject of new stage musical

NEW YORK (AP) — Painters have long been the subject of stage shows — think Mark Rothko, Seurat, Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat and Lucian Freud.

Next up is Frida Kahlo.

The Associated Press has learned that the Mexican icon, whose art is as immediate and unsentimental as her own fight with adversity, will be the subject of an upcoming musical.

The music is by Mexican composer Jaime Lozano, and the lyrics are by Obie Award-winning playwright Neena Beber.

"Frida, The Musical" will follow Kahlo's journey from Mexico City to Paris and New York, and back home to the house of her birth.

A workshop is planned for 2023. Kahlo painted more than 150 paintings, mostly depicting herself and events from her life.