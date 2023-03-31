Michigan GOP reacts to Trump indictment

(WXYZ) — On Thursday night, former U.S. President Donald Trump was indicted by a grand jury in Manhattan making him the first former U.S. president to ever face a criminal charge.

This indictment is part of the Manhattan District Attorney's Office's years-long investigation over alleged hush money payments.

According to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, the hush money payments were made leading up to the 2016 presidential election and include payments of $130,000 to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and a $150,000 payment to former Playboy model Karen Mcdougal.

"It is sad. Even if I wasn’t chair it is sad to hear our government is being weaponized. Today it is Donald Trump. Tomorrow it is you," Michigan GOP Chair Kristina Karamo said.

Karamo was backed by President Trump and in Trump fashion refused to concede after losing the race for Secretary of State, She says this indictment news will mobilize the GOP base.

"This wakes a lot of people up," Karamo said.