MI group submits 669K signatures for proposal to expand voting access

(WXYZ) — A group hoping to expand voting access in Michigan through a ballot initiative turned in nearly 670,000 signatures to the Michigan Secretary of State on Monday, the deadline for the signatures to be due.

Promote the Vote 2022 said it partnered with 27 other organizations to gather 669,972 signatures. In all, they needed 425,059 to get the proposal on the November ballot.

Also on Monday, Reproductive Freedom for All submitted more than 750,000 signatures, a record, to the state for its proposal.

Under the proposal from Promote the Vote, Michigan voters would have nine days of early, in-person voting, allow Michiganders serving in the military to have their ballot counted if its postmarked by election day, and require the state to pay for postage for absentee applications and ballots, provide secure ballot drop boxes and a statewide tracking system for absentee ballots.

“Today, Promote the Vote 2022 delivered 669,972 petition signatures from Michigan voters who want to make sure their voices are heard and their votes counted in every election,” said Micheal Davis, executive director of Promote the Vote. “The Promote the Vote 2022 campaign is extremely grateful to our team of partner organizations who worked tirelessly to gather signatures from every corner of our state. Michiganders demand and deserve to know they can vote safely, securely and conveniently, and we are already building momentum for the months leading up to the November General Election.”

If the signatures are determined to be valid, the proposal will go to the legislature, which has the option to modify and vote on the measure. If that doesn't happen, it will go to the voters in November.

