MI House Democrats propose $3M program for e-bike vouchers

Electric bikes could soon become more affordable in Michigan under the new state budget.

A $2.94 million voucher program proposed by House Democrats would provide a discount on the bikes, depending on your income.

The vouchers could save buyers anywhere from $500 to just over $1,200.

The full amount would be tiered based on income, but capped at 90% of the cost of the e-bike.

Republicans say the program is another example of wasteful spending.

The legislation is currently in the House Committee on Tax Policy, and is expected to receive a hearing this week.