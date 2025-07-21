Michelin star restaurateur returns to metro Detroit to open fast-casual taco spot

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A metro Detroit native who earned a Michelin star at his New York restaurant is returning home to open a fast-casual taco joint.

Branden McRill, who is from Grosse Pointe, earned the Michelin star at his now-shuttered restaurant Rebelle in New York.

He's joined up with Detroit-area chef Brandon Zarb, as well as Mel Fuechtmann and Niko Moschouris to open up Lola's Taco Bar in Grosse Pointe Woods.

The fast-casual taco spot will be located along Mack Ave. in the former Boston Market space. McRill said the goal is for Lola's to have "fun dining" with an extraordinary culinary experience.

"The goal is to wow and amaze people by delivering a high-caliber experience as affordably as possible. Lola’s will blend all the lessons we've learned from fine dining with the straightforward joy of street tacos," McRill said in a statement.

Fuechtmann is McRill's longtime business partner and will oversee the day-to-day operations at Lola's.

"We want Lola’s to be your go-to spot — for a quick lunch, a relaxing dinner, a date night, or post-game celebration," Fuechtmann added in a statement. "Expect genuinely warm service, where you can kick back, sip a margarita, and enjoy delicious, thoughtfully crafted food."

Zarb, who will be the chef, has worked at Chicago taco bar Big Star and Dove's Luncheonette, then worked at Imperial in Ferndale. He said the menu will focus on street tacos with fresh, vibrant flavors.

"The street taco is the perfect culinary canvas," Zarb said. "Our salsas, proteins, and fresh ingredients will redefine expectations of what casual dining can be."

The menu will include al pastor tacos, pork belly, a focus on rotisserie chicken family meals, plus vegan and vegetarian options.

Lola's is set to open after Labor Day.