Michigan AG relaunches consumer power outage feedback form

LANSING (WXYZ) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has relaunched an online form to gather consumer feedback about power outages to assist with the office’s continued advocacy before the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC).

The short, five minute form, available on the Department of Attorney General website, gives consumers the opportunity to supply the AG’s office with information about the length of an outage and their restoration experience.

“Consumer feedback is invaluable as we continue to advocate for consumers before the Commission,” Nessel said. “Summertime in Michigan should not correlate with expected and prolonged outages. Residents deserve reliable service and speedy restoration when outages occur."

First launched last summer, the form was designed to better understand the impact that extended outages have on consumers. Feedback from last year was used in the comments filed before the MPSC in October.

Consumer participation allowed Nessel to play a pivotal role in saving consumers more than $100 million by securing a 40% reduction in Consumers Energy’s gas rate increase.

Nessel’s office will also be able to review consumer alerts related to flooding and power outages, including researching contractors if home repairs are needed before paying for a project and alerting drivers of water-damaged vehicles being sold on the used car market.

If you have any questions or would like to file a consumer complaint with the Michigan Attorney General's Office, call 877-765-8388 or click this link.