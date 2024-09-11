Michigan AG closes investigation into MSU & Nassar, saying released documents had no new information

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said her office has officially closed its investigation of Michigan State University and the sexual abuse by Larry Nassar.

Nessel and the AG's office announced the results of their investigation on Wednesday morning, about nine months after the university's board voted to release the final 6,014 documents that were previously withheld from the investigation.

According to the AG's office, attorneys have spent months going through the documents, but found no new or relevant information, which meant that her office is closing the investigation.

In the five-page report from the AG's office, they say that MSU had no justifiable reason to withhold the documents. Her office said a "significant number, if not a majority, of the documents" were not subject to attorney-client privilege, which was the reason MSU had given in the past for why it couldn't release the documents.

The AG's office said that attorneys who were involved in the original 2018 investigation also were part of the investigation into the final 6,000 documents.

"This is a disappointing close to our years-long investigation into the abuse that hundreds of young women were subjected to over the course of more than a decade,” Nessel said in a statement. "While I appreciate that MSU eventually cooperated, the withheld documents provided victims with a sense of false hope, for no justifiable reason."

The university has been criticized for how it handled the Nassar investigation and its dealings with survivors in the aftermath of his arrest and conviction. The school has settled lawsuits filed by Nassar victims for $500 million.

"Sadly, this epic document saga does not end with light shining on new answers or new investigative paths to follow, but rather with a fade to black and the keen recognition that MSU could have acted more responsibly to avoid further angst for the victims, its own University community, and the public at large," the report states. You can read the entire report below

Nessel had asked the school to release the more than 6,000 documents to help shine a light on what the school knew about the abuse. She ended her investigation in 2021 of the school's handling of the Nassar case because the university refused to provide documents related to the scandal.

After Nassar was sentenced in 2018, the university asked the Michigan Department of Attorney General to launch an investigation to determine what university leaders knew about the abuse. In 2021, that investigation abruptly ended after the AG’s office said the university refused to turn over vital documents.