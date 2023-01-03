Michigan among the most moved-from states in the U.S. last year, study said

Michigan is among the states with the most people who moved out in 2022, according to United Van Lines' 46th annual National Movers Study.

The organization tracks data for customers' state-to-state migration patterns and found Michigan ranked fourth for the top outbound states in 2022. Ahead of Michigan are New Jersey at No. 1, followed by Illinois and New York.

According to the study, just over 42% of all moves made in Michigan were inbound, but nearly 58% were outbound.

The top reasons for leaving the state were wanting to be closer to family, making a career change, or retirement.

Also, more baby boomers and Gen-Xers moved out of Michigan than any other age group. 68% of the people moving were age 45 or older.

The top five inbound states for 2022 were Vermont, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Delaware.