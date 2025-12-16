Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel questions redacted DTE data center contracts in Saline Township

(WXYZ) — A highly controversial data center proposed for Saline Township remains in question as the Michigan Public Service Commission still hasn't approved DTE's special contracts to supply the energy.

I sat down with Attorney General Dana Nessel, who told me she's asking for a contested hearing and says she's not getting enough information about the proposed contracts.

Watch the full interview:

FULL INTERVIEW: Attorney General Dana Nessel on data centers in Michigan

"If you look at this contract, it's, it's almost a farce, right? First of all, you don't even know who's signing the contract. Look at that, um, it says customer," Nessel said. "Then we don't even know who the individuals are who signed it or what companies they're affiliated with. The terms of the contract, we have major redactions."

When asked if it's common for the Attorney General to receive redacted documents like this, Nessel said it's not typical.

"No, it's absolutely not, especially not when you have a situation where you have so much power, so much energy that we're talking about a particular business needing," Nessel said.

The MPSC's next meeting, where these special contracts will be discussed, is December 18.

I reached out to DTE for comment. They say the contracts will not create a cost increase for existing customers, and parts of the contract are redacted because the terms are commercially sensitive or contain confidential customer information.

