Watch Now
News

Michigan author writes children's book explaining wonders of electricity

Electricity is an essential part of human life. Local author Todd Allen wrote a children’s book exploring the wonder of our electrical system.
Posted at 12:39 PM, Dec 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-30 12:39:13-05

(WXYZ) — Electricity is an essential part of human life, but how do you break down how it works for a kid?

Local author Todd Allen wrote a children’s book, "An Electrifying Journey," exploring the wonders of our electrical system.

It tells the story of a family coming together during a power outage. The book was born out of Allen's love of telling his children bedtime stories.

"The process honestly took almost a year of our time ... it's just been a personal goal of mine," said Allen.

To learn more about Allen's book, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning