Michigan author writes children's book explaining wonders of electricity

(WXYZ) — Electricity is an essential part of human life, but how do you break down how it works for a kid?

Local author Todd Allen wrote a children’s book, "An Electrifying Journey," exploring the wonders of our electrical system.

It tells the story of a family coming together during a power outage. The book was born out of Allen's love of telling his children bedtime stories.

"The process honestly took almost a year of our time ... it's just been a personal goal of mine," said Allen.

To learn more about Allen's book, click here.

