Michigan awards $3.6M to 35 projects to fight invasive species

The State of Michigan said nearly three-dozen projects will share $3.6 million to help fight invasive species throughout the space.

According to the State, the program is run through several state departments, and the goal is to prevent the introduction of new invasive species, strengthen early detection, limit the spread and manage and control widespread, established invasive species.

Some of the projects that will be awarded money include early detection efforts for watch list invasive species like:

Survey and treatment of hemlock wooly adelgid in Oceana, Mason, Benzie and other counties along Lake Michigan

Survey and create "trap trees" for spotted lanternfly at Huron-Clinton Metroparks in Oakland and Macomb counties

Refind early detection of rock snot (didymo) using environmental DNA and testing

Coordinating red swamp crayfish surveys in the Clinton and Rouge river watersheds

Outreach and monitoring for watch list tree pests and diseases on the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians’ tribal lands

Treating known locations of mile-a-minute weed

Coordinating Himalayan balsam survey, removal and outreach across the Upper Peninsula



Funding also will support efforts to prevent the spread of invasive species:



Testing the effectiveness of household cleaners to decontaminate waders, boats and equipment exposed to didymo and New Zealand mudsnails.

Training paddle sport enthusiasts to decontaminate boats between uses and to look for and report aquatic invasive species.

Spreading the “Clean, Drain, Dry” message using a mobile boat wash at popular boating access sites in southeast Michigan.

Evaluating nitidulid beetle and oak tree cycles in the Upper Peninsula to better predict risk periods for spreading oak wilt.

In all, the state said it received 42 applications requesting $5.1 million in support. Applicants were also asked to commit to providing at least 10% of the total project cost in the form of a local match.

Below you'll find a detailed list of the projects throughout the state that are getting grant money.



Michigan invasive species list by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd