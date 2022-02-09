Michigan-based author Cal Freeman releasing new poetry book, reading events in April

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — To honor National Poetry Month in April, Michigan-based author Cal Freeman will release a new book and take part in events in Detroit.

Freeman, a poetry writer of Dearborn, is scheduled to release “Poolside at the Dearborn Inn” on April 1. The “Fight Songs” author also teaches at Oakland University.

Freeman will be a part of two upcoming events in April to celebrate National Poetry Month.

On April 22, Freeman will read poetry at Pages Bookshop in Detroit along with live music by Ryan Dillaha.

On April 23, Freeman will feature several readings at the Gaelic League Irish American Club of Detroit. There will also be live music by The Codgers at the event.

"Cal Freeman's poetry is born of Wayne County the way Seamus Heaney's poetry is born of North Ireland. Poolside at the Dearborn Inn is Freeman's triumphant love song to the land and people that put an engine in this country's hope, and to the chance that it is our broken and beloved homeplaces that make us whole," said Rebecca Gayle Howell.