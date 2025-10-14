Michigan Central hosting 'Halloween at the Station' with festival, live music & more

Michigan Central Station will be hosting two events for Halloween, bringing a family-friendly celebration to the iconic Detroit landmark.

Presented by Ford Philanthropy and Michigan Central, the Station and its surrounding areas of Michigan Central will transform into a spooky destination with art, music and more.

Watch below: Video: Halloween projections on Michigan Central Station

First, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 31, there will be an outdoor festival at Newlab at Michigan Central Lawn and LaCombe Street.

The festival will include interactive science experiments, craft stations with mask-making, glow-in-the-dark art and more, plus festive photo moments.

That event is free to everyone and no registration is required.

Also, for Fridays at the Station, the south concourse of the station will host Detroit percussionist and DJ Dez Andrés for live music, a dance academy, live painting and more on Oct. 31.

There will also be a bar and food pop-ups for those attending, and its free with registration, but tickets are limited. You can register for the event here.