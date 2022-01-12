Michigan Central Station construction scheduled to finish by end of 2022, early 2023

Nearly 500 workers are on-site every day at the Michigan Central Station. The building sat idle for nearly three decades until the Ford Motor Company purchased the building in June 2018.

The building was worth $90 million.

"When we got here there was nothing left. Everything was stolen for scrap so we had to put everything back in," Ford construction manager at the Michigan Central Station Rich Bardelli said.

Scaffoldings are floor to ceiling towering 65 feet with its breathtaking 65-foot tile vaulted ceilings.

There will be spaces for a restaurant, hotel, retail, and more.

"Where we are today is the putting it back together process which is really the fun part," Bardelli said. "To see all the work we've been doing over the last few years to now come together and have it look and feel like it did 100 years ago."

They're turning it into a technology hub for electric and autonomous vehicles.

So far Ford has invested $950 million into the Michigan Central Mobility Innovation District, but there's plenty more to complete before the hub opens for business.

"It's very important that we save the building in a way as much as we can," Bardelli said.

Installing air conditioning and plumbing to a building that's over 100 years old is no easy task but the contractors say they are still on schedule to finish on time.

The first building to open is the book depository which will open later this year.

As for Central Station, Ford expects it will be finished by the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023. It will take an additional 4 to 6 months to get it ready for tenants.

