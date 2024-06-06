Michigan Central Station leaders & Mayor Duggan to honor Detroit icons ahead of re-opening concert

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Ahead of tonight's concert to celebrate the grand re-opening of Michigan Central Station, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Ford Philanthropy President Mary Culler and other leaders will honor Detroit's artists and pay homage to the city.

The artists that will be honored include Patti Smith, Jack White, The Clark Sisters, Kierra Sheard, Illa J and Slum Village.

Patti will also accept the honor posthumously for her husband, guitarist Fred Smith.

This ceremony takes place at 4:30 p.m., hours before “Live From Detroit: The Concert At Michigan Central," which is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 p.m. EST.

