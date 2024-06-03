Michigan Central Station: See videos of the work on the restoration project

(WXYZ) — We're giving people a first look inside Michigan Central Station after a massive six-year restoration project Ford Motor Company took on after acquiring the station in 2018.

The station opened to the public in 1913 and had 4,000 passengers per day going through at its peak. It closed in 1988 and remained vacant for decades until Ford purchased the property in 2018.

More Michigan Central Station stories, videos and photos below



Since then, Ford said more than 3,100 skilled-trade workers have worked more than 1.7 million combined hours to restore the station to "its original Beaux-Arts glory."

The station will officially open to the public with a massive concert on June 6 and then a multi-day celebration with tours starting June 7. It will then open on certain days for "Summer at the Station" starting June 21.

Check out the incredible videos below. All videos courtesy Ford Motor Company

Watch video of the exterior before restoration

Michigan Central Station: See the exterior before the restoration

Watch video of the interior before restoration

Michigan Central Station: See the inside before the restoration

Watch construction on the exterior

Michigan Central Station: See construction on the exterior

Watch landscaping work being done on the station

Michigan Central Station: See landscaping work done on Roosevelt Park

Watch stone work being done on the station

Michigan Central Station: See stone work done on the building

Watch work on the cornices

Michigan Central Station: See work done on the cornices

Watch construction on the interior

Michigan Central Station: See construction on the interior

Watch construction on the chandelier

Michigan Central Station: See construction on the chandelier

Watch the clock unveiling