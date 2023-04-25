Michigan Central's Newlab Detroit opening in restored Book Depository building

(WXYZ) — Today Ford is celebrating the launch of Michigan Central’s Newlab Detroit in the restored Book Depository, a 1936 Albert Kahn-designed building.
Book Depository Historical Image (Credit: Walter P. Reuther Library, Archives of Labor and Urban Affairs, Wayne State University)
The Newlab opening marks the official launch of Michigan Central as leaders work to create a hub for “breakthrough solutions at the intersection of mobility and society.”
The mission of Newlab Detroit, according to Ford, is to act as high-tech startup ecosystem, providing a space with vital resources for entrepreneurs, engineers and scientists as they work to establish innovative companies.
Courtesy: Brian Ferry
Currently, Newlab Detroit has more than 150 members from more than 25 companies, officials say.
Those companies include: Airspace Link, a leading drone management platform; Cavnue, a company accelerating the benefits of automated vehicles through advanced roadways; Grounded, a company developing electrified recreational vehicles; Wheel.me, a Norway-based robotics company that invented the world's first and only autonomous wheel; and JustAir, a Detroit-based startup developing local air pollution monitoring solution.
Courtesy: Brian Ferry
The building for Newlab Detroit was built as a post office and mail-sorting facility before being used as the Detroit Public Schools’ Book Depository.
Leaders have an opening celebration planned for this afternoon. We plan to live stream the remarks.